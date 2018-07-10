Cape library benefited from Martin's leadership

Editorial

Betty Martin has spent the last 41 years connecting people to books, and after 21 years at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, she is ready to begin a new chapter.

She'll retire next month.

In Cape Girardeau, Martin might be best known for her leadership through the upgrade and construction of the current library in 2009. Cape Girardeau boasts a cutting-edge and welcoming library.

"One of Betty's many legacies was her tireless work to provide the community with a true destination library," Jean Martin, user services supervisor at the library, was quoted as saying in a news release. "As she shepherded this project from drawing board to reality, the community now benefits from an outstanding facility that offers a wide range of creative programs and services."

Martin started her career as children's librarian at Wallingford Public Library in Wallingford, Connecticut in 1977, then took a position with the St. Louis Public Library in 1992. She came to Cape Girardeau in 1994 and has been here ever since, stepping into the library director role in 1997.

In retirement, Martin plans to catch up on reading and to spend more time with her grandchildren, according to the release.

An open house thanking Martin for her years of dedicated service will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Friday in the Hirsch meeting rooms of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave.

Congratulations to Martin on a meaningful and productive career.