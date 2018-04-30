Support local food drive

Letter to the Editor

On Saturday, May 12, the National Association of Letter Carriers will mark the 26th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Unfortunately, as letter carriers, we often come face to face with the sad reality of hunger. This day helps stock local food pantries to combat this issue.

Each year, we, the letter carriers across the country, collect food and donations from our customers. These donations go directly to the SEMO Food Bank to be distributed to communities in our area.

Last year, the letter carriers collected over 75 million pounds of food nationally, and over 13,000 pounds locally. Over the course of the 25-year history, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected approximately 1.6 billion pounds of food.

The need for food donations is great. Currently, 49 million Americans are unsure where their next meal will come from. Thirteen million are children, which worsens their overall health and ability to perform in school. Another five million are seniors, over the age of 60, who live on fixed incomes and are often too embarrassed to ask for help.

The timing of our food drive is no accident. Food banks and pantries receive the majority of their donations during the holiday season. Due to this, many pantries are depleted by the time children are on summer break. Many of these kids depend on the school breakfast and lunch program for their nutritional needs.

It is very simple to participate in this years Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on May 12. Your letter carrier will do the rest. Thank you in advance for your help in the fight to end hunger.

Kraig Shafer, letter carrier/food drive coordinator, Cape Girardeau