Opportunity remains to serve on local boards

Editorial

If your upcoming resolution list includes becoming more active in the community or doing more to help, you might consider volunteering for a board in local government.

As recently reported by Marybeth Niederkorn, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is looking to fill several positions on some 16 boards. The county always is looking for people to step up and fill all sorts of roles.

But its not just county boards.

The cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau have several boards, also.

Volunteer boards help our governments be more responsive to their citizenry, and becoming involved also means youll be more aware of how your local government operates.

So if youre thinking about ways to share your talent and passion with your community, you might consider doing a bit of research into local boards and committees.

For those already serving on boards, wed like to say thank you. Some of these boards can require big time commitments with zero compensation in return. We know those who volunteer do so because they love their communities.