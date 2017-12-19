- Krispy Kreme coming to Cape Girardeau (12/14/17)2
- Two Cape County residents, including former Jackson police officer, face burglary charges in Colorado (12/12/17)
- Cape schools to get two new principals, assistant superintendent (12/13/17)1
- Light and music show: Jackson family goes high-tech with Christmas display (12/11/17)
- Kelso resident brings home $60K in lottery winnings (12/14/17)
- New regents president named after Knudtson decides not to seek second term (12/18/17)
- Three-vehicle wreck ends up with parked car crashing through business wall (12/16/17)3
- Insurance building's renovation part of Coalter family's commitment to region (12/15/17)3
- Southeast rings bell for 807 December graduates (12/18/17)
Opportunity remains to serve on local boards
If your upcoming resolution list includes becoming more active in the community or doing more to help, you might consider volunteering for a board in local government.
As recently reported by Marybeth Niederkorn, the Cape Girardeau County Commission is looking to fill several positions on some 16 boards. The county always is looking for people to step up and fill all sorts of roles.
But its not just county boards.
The cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau have several boards, also.
Volunteer boards help our governments be more responsive to their citizenry, and becoming involved also means youll be more aware of how your local government operates.
So if youre thinking about ways to share your talent and passion with your community, you might consider doing a bit of research into local boards and committees.
For those already serving on boards, wed like to say thank you. Some of these boards can require big time commitments with zero compensation in return. We know those who volunteer do so because they love their communities.