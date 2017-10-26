'Frony', late newspaper photographer, honored

Editorial

In any line of business that has been around for a long period of time, it's a healthy endeavor to reflect on the people who helped build the company and pave the way.

On Oct. 19, the late Garland D. Fronabarger was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. He was one of five photojournalists inducted into the 13th group of inductees, and it was his photo, one of Richard Nixon during a campaign stop in Cape Girardeau, flanked by Rush Limbaugh II, that was used on the front of the induction program.

Fronabarger was first and foremost a journalist. He began as a reporter, and picked up photography skills throughout his long, productive career.

Fronabarger worked for almost 60 years at the newspaper. He recorded one historical moment after another. Most of the historical images that we now share with readers at semissourian.com were shot by "One Shot Frony."

Fronabarger was born in Oak Ridge on April 24, 1904. He began his career at the Southeast Missourian on Oct. 27, 1927. He captured important images from historic events, such as the great 1937 flood and a tornado that killed 22 in Cape Girardeau. But it's the day-to-day journalism that most defined Fronabarger. The photos that captured the heart of Cape Girardeau for some 60 years.

Fronabarger retired from the newspaper in 1986. He died in 1992.

We remember the profound role that Fronabarger played at our newspaper and within our community. The posthumous recognition as a hall of fame photojournalist is more than justified. Fronabarger worked relentlessly at his craft day in and day out for six decades. We salute and honor his work, and the path that he carved for generations of photojournalists who followed him.