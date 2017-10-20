- State declares test results for schools invalid (10/4/17)2
SEMO's Arrow student newspaper up for national award
Congratulations to the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State Universitys student newspaper, for its nomination as a finalist for a Pinnacle Award for its special project on sexual assaults on campus.
The in-depth examination of the schools policies concerning reported rapes, students stories of how they were treated throughout the process and the challenges of the university systems and checks and balances was the biggest project taken on by an Arrow staff in at least decades, and maybe in the history of the publication. The report was eight months in the making.
The Arrows entry made it one of just four finalists for the Best Special Section category, going up against projects from the University of Miami, the University of Texas at Austin and UCLA.
This is not a lightweight competition, and the fact that Southeasts journalism students are going toe to toe with much larger institutions is a testament to the dedication and seriousness of the students, and current editor Kara Hartnett in particular, and the faculty and staff members who are guiding them.
So we tip our hats to the Arrow team, which is putting out quality news products week after week on the Southeast campus. Heres to hoping the big prize comes home to Cape Girardeau, but if not, know that the work you are doing is important now and into the future.