Discover local arts scene and Food Truck Friday

Editorial

October is a busy time of year for events in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri.

We'd like to remind you about the First Friday with the Arts event. This in an opportunity every month to visit places where art is on display and see what downtown has to offer.

There will be at least a dozen displays with new and original art dotted throughout downtown, but if you do go, be sure to make a point to visit The Artist Studio. After a long run of 12 years, The Artist Studio will be having its last First Friday showing, featuring special sales on artwork by Judy Barks-Westrich. It should be a fun night of art walking in Cape on Friday night.

While you're out enjoying the arts, be sure to stop by the parking lot behind the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia to join Food Truck Friday.

On Saturday, historian Frank Nickell will be making a special presentation on early aviation history in Cape Girardeau. Nickell will give his talk at 11 a.m. at the Cape River Heritage Museum.

The local calendar is packed with events this time of the year. Be sure to check out what's going on at semoevents.com.