NFL fans should support the country

Letter to the Editor

Sports people have the right to protest, but is it the right thing to do? To teach our children to disrespect our flag and country, is that right? If they have a case, go to court, do not take a knee. Merle Haggard says it best They love our milk and honey but they preach about another way of living.

I would like to see a boycott of the NFL teams that participate. (I am a Dallas Cowboys fan for the first time in my life, the owner supports the country.) Do not go see the other games and do not watch them on TV. Please take a stand for our veterans who fought and died to make the USA the best country in the world. It is hard working Americans who pay their salaries. It is not right for the NFL to disrespect our nation.

GERARD MACKE, Leopold, Missouri