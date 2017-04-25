Prescription takeback program offered in Jackson, Cape

Prescription drugs need to be disposed of in a proper way. Just throwing them in the garbage or flushing them down the toilet is not the way. Jackson and Cape Girardeau are making it easy by providing depositories into which these drugs may be deposited.

The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration have designated April 29 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The public is encouraged to bring "expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs to the Jackson Police/Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson," as the Southeast Missourian reported on April 18.

This is both a free and anonymous service, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of it. Would you take the time to gather the prescription drugs that are lingering in your home and get rid of them in this safe, responsible way?

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is also on board, encouraging the disposal of prescription drugs by offering itself as a depository. Its dropbox is in the police department lobby at 40 S. Sprigg.

Prescription drugs in the hands of people they are not intended for, including children, are dangerous and could even be life-threatening. Getting them to the police depositories is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from them. They can also be harmful to the environment when disposed of improperly.

If you have questions about the Jackson depository, go to deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback. You may also call police Cpl. Rick Whitaker at (573) 243-3151.

Call the Cape Police Department at (573) 335-6621 and speak to Lt. Brad Smith for more information about the Cape Girardeau program.

Thank you for being responsible citizens.