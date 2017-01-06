Kiehne named superintendent; Steffens promoted to principal

Two area high school administrators will have new jobs in 2017.

Michael Kiehne, Poplar Bluff principal, will take over as the superintendent of the Woodland School District on July 1. Meanwhile Perryville High School assistant principal and athletic director Jeff Steffens, who has been serving as the school's interim principal since September, will be the school's principal next year.

Steffens' promotion comes after a history with the district. He is a Perryville native and graduate, and it's where he began teaching more than 20 years ago. He served as the school's athletic director for 15 years and assistant principal for 12.

"He has served our district for more than 26 years, and in that time, has always been an incredible advocate for students and staff," Superintendent Andy Comstock said of Steffens. "I believe him to be a strong servant leader, and I'm confident that he'll continue to lead PHS in a positive direction."

Kiehne's experience as both a principal and superintendent at Richland, and with both rural and larger schools, were some of the deciding factor's according to Woodland School Board president Megan Baker.

"It's an opportunity to be superintendent of schools again in a very strong district," Kiehne told the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff. "I have family ties to Woodland. My dad is a graduate of Woodland High School. My family once owned a business in Marble Hill. My mom and dad live 20 minutes from the school.

"So I saw it as an opportunity for me take that next step in my career and just take on something new."

We wish both men the best of luck on their new roles; may you have a positive impact on your respective schools.