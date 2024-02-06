Video game actors' union calls for strike against 'League of Legends'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s actors union called a strike against the popular multiplayer online game “League of Legends” on Tuesday, arguing the company that produces the game attempted to get around the ongoing video game strike by hiring non-union actors to work on a union title.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said the company, Formosa Interactive LLC, tried to “cancel” an unnamed video game affected by the strike shortly after the start of the work stoppage. The union said that when Formosa learned it could not cancel the game, the company “secretly transferred the game to a shell company and sent out casting notices for ‘non-union’ talent only.” In response, the union's interactive negotiating committee voted unanimously to file an unfair labor practice charge against the company with the National Labor Relations Board and to call a strike against “League of Legends” as part of that charge.

“League of Legends” is one of Formosa’s most well-known projects.

SAG-AFTRA has accused Formosa of interfering with protections that allow performers to form or join a union and prevent those performers from being discriminated against — a move the union called “egregious violations of core tenets of labor law.”