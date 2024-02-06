All sections
Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 24, 2024

Video game actors' union calls for strike against 'League of Legends'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s actors union called a strike against the popular multiplayer online game “League of Legends” on Tuesday, arguing the company that produces the game attempted to get around the ongoing

SARAH PARVINI, Associated Press
Actor Sena Bryer, second from left, joins other demonstrators in a SAG-AFTRA video game actor strike picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Sena Bryer, second from left, joins other demonstrators in a SAG-AFTRA video game actor strike picket line outside Warner Bros. Studios on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s actors union called a strike against the popular multiplayer online game “League of Legends” on Tuesday, arguing the company that produces the game attempted to get around the ongoing video game strike by hiring non-union actors to work on a union title.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said the company, Formosa Interactive LLC, tried to “cancel” an unnamed video game affected by the strike shortly after the start of the work stoppage. The union said that when Formosa learned it could not cancel the game, the company “secretly transferred the game to a shell company and sent out casting notices for ‘non-union’ talent only.” In response, the union's interactive negotiating committee voted unanimously to file an unfair labor practice charge against the company with the National Labor Relations Board and to call a strike against “League of Legends” as part of that charge.

“League of Legends” is one of Formosa’s most well-known projects.

SAG-AFTRA has accused Formosa of interfering with protections that allow performers to form or join a union and prevent those performers from being discriminated against — a move the union called “egregious violations of core tenets of labor law.”

Formosa and Riot Games, the developer of “League of Legends,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s bad enough that Formosa and other companies are refusing to agree to the fair AI terms that have been agreed to by the film, television, streaming, and music industries, as well as more than 90 other game developers,” the union’s national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said in a statement. “To commit illegal unfair labor practices is beyond the pale and won’t be tolerated by SAG-AFTRA members.”

SAG-AFTRA members must immediately stop providing covered services to “League of Legends,” the union said. Until Tuesday, the game was one of several titles that remained unstruck. Formosa is a union signatory and provided voiceover services to “League of Legends,” according to SAG-AFTRA.

“League of Legends is a game of champions. Instead of championing the union performers who bring their immense talent and experience to beloved characters, decision-makers at Formosa have chosen to try to evade and abandon them," said Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh. “Such double-dealing is very disappointing from a longtime committed union signatory.”

SAG-AFTRA called a strike against major game companies in July after more than a year of negotiations around the union’s interactive media agreement broke down over concerns around the use of unregulated artificial intelligence. Formosa is a member of the bargaining group in those talks.

