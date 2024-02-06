The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't disappoint

Cliché as it may be, it truly was a dark and stormy night when I retreated to my favorite overstuffed chair, ample snacks within reach and a thick afghan nearby, to read one of Agatha Christie’s lesser-known mysteries.
Laundry formed a small pile in a wicker basket in the laundry area, just-washed dishes rested on the drying rack, an untold number of photographs sat ready to be scanned and a few other tasks remained unchecked on my to-do list.
Instead of ticking off a single one, I took the evening off to dive into what I anticipated would be a great book. “Hallowe’en Party” does not disappoint. As I thought to myself after I read the final page later that night, it ticks all of the boxes of a really good whodunit: interesting characters, a plot that contains just the right number of twists and turns as well as a few plausible red herrings, and a satisfactory ending. And for an Anglophile like myself, the perfect setting!
As I put away the air-dried dishes before going to bed, I was struck by two thoughts, one perhaps somewhat controversial, and the other — if conversations with friends and on social media are any indication — completely contrary to popular opinion.
One of the reasons “Hallowe’en Party” is a joy to read is that it lacks many of the elements that have become staples in the mystery genre, adult fiction in general and in our culture as a whole. In 259 pages, there is no overt violence — the murder occurs off- stage — cursing, sexual content or politicizing. A reader of the novel would find no hint of Christie’s views on any social issue. Also missing is the anti-Christian bias, nuanced or overt, found in many, if not most, mysteries set in Europe, Canada, etc., in recent years. In short, the author simply presents a nice, tidy murder mystery, unencumbered by unnecessary titillation and moral or spiritual editorializing.
What a breath of fresh air in our present-day cultural climate!
It also dawned on me that by the time this column is published, we will be leaving Daylight Savings Time behind for six months. Unlike virtually everyone I know, I absolutely love our twice-yearly time changes! Trust me, I’ve heard all of the arguments against them, but not a single one outweighs the one major advantage.
Six months of the year, the later setting of the sun gifts us with more after-work time to enjoy being outdoors when temperatures are warm and — to me, at least — more inviting. The other six months, we have the perfect excuse — earlier darkness — to stay indoors and read, putter, work on projects, binge-watch favorite television shows, etc., while cozily ensconced in a layer or two of soft, snuggly clothing.
I know, I know. You’re probably shaking your head in disagreement. You may already be mentally composing a passionate rebuttal — or stinging condemnation of my intelligence — to post on my social media or, better yet, in the Southeast Missourian’s Speak Out forum. That’s OK ... I get it.
But me? I’ll be right here, in my favorite flannel PJs and fuzzy slippers, counting my many blessings, including autumn here in the Heartland and books like “Hallowe’en Party!”
A few questions to consider as you read “Hallowe’en Party” by Agatha Christie:
1. When Joyce said she had witnessed a murder, did you believe she had, or did you think she said that to gain attention?
2. What did you think of the plotline development? Keep in mind the book is set in the 1960s.
3. “Hallowe’en Party” is one of the lesser-known mysteries by Dame Agatha Christie. Why do you think it has not been as popular as some of her other books?
4. The novel “Hallowe’en Party” is set in England in the 1960s; the movie version, “A Haunting in Venice,” is set in Italy in 1947. Is one setting more appropriate or effective than the other? Explain.
5. Overall, what was your opinion of the book? Of the movie?
Coming Up
For our next selection, which I’ll discuss in the December issue of The Best Years, we’ll be taking a slightly different approach. I invite you to consider the following question: As we stand at the end of 2024, what is the one thing you most want to change in yourself or in your life before the end of 2025? Then, do a little Google research and browse in the library and/or your favorite bricks and sticks bookseller to find a book — fiction or otherwise — that will hopefully inspire or help make that change. I’ve already chosen my book: I’ll be reading “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.