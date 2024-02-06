The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't disappoint

Cliché as it may be, it truly was a dark and stormy night when I retreated to my favorite overstuffed chair, ample snacks within reach and a thick afghan nearby, to read one of Agatha Christie’s lesser-known mysteries.

Laundry formed a small pile in a wicker basket in the laundry area, just-washed dishes rested on the drying rack, an untold number of photographs sat ready to be scanned and a few other tasks remained unchecked on my to-do list.

Instead of ticking off a single one, I took the evening off to dive into what I anticipated would be a great book. “Hallowe’en Party” does not disappoint. As I thought to myself after I read the final page later that night, it ticks all of the boxes of a really good whodunit: interesting characters, a plot that contains just the right number of twists and turns as well as a few plausible red herrings, and a satisfactory ending. And for an Anglophile like myself, the perfect setting!

As I put away the air-dried dishes before going to bed, I was struck by two thoughts, one perhaps somewhat controversial, and the other — if conversations with friends and on social media are any indication — completely contrary to popular opinion.

One of the reasons “Hallowe’en Party” is a joy to read is that it lacks many of the elements that have become staples in the mystery genre, adult fiction in general and in our culture as a whole. In 259 pages, there is no overt violence — the murder occurs off- stage — cursing, sexual content or politicizing. A reader of the novel would find no hint of Christie’s views on any social issue. Also missing is the anti-Christian bias, nuanced or overt, found in many, if not most, mysteries set in Europe, Canada, etc., in recent years. In short, the author simply presents a nice, tidy murder mystery, unencumbered by unnecessary titillation and moral or spiritual editorializing.

What a breath of fresh air in our present-day cultural climate!

It also dawned on me that by the time this column is published, we will be leaving Daylight Savings Time behind for six months. Unlike virtually everyone I know, I absolutely love our twice-yearly time changes! Trust me, I’ve heard all of the arguments against them, but not a single one outweighs the one major advantage.

Six months of the year, the later setting of the sun gifts us with more after-work time to enjoy being outdoors when temperatures are warm and — to me, at least — more inviting. The other six months, we have the perfect excuse — earlier darkness — to stay indoors and read, putter, work on projects, binge-watch favorite television shows, etc., while cozily ensconced in a layer or two of soft, snuggly clothing.

I know, I know. You’re probably shaking your head in disagreement. You may already be mentally composing a passionate rebuttal — or stinging condemnation of my intelligence — to post on my social media or, better yet, in the Southeast Missourian’s Speak Out forum. That’s OK ... I get it.

But me? I’ll be right here, in my favorite flannel PJs and fuzzy slippers, counting my many blessings, including autumn here in the Heartland and books like “Hallowe’en Party!”