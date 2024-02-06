All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Arts & EntertainmentNovember 18, 2024

WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles

WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' debuts on Netflix on Jan. 6 from LA's Intuit Dome. Available in the US, Canada, UK, and Latin America, with more countries to follow. Travis Scott's music will be the theme.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment's first episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix will take place from the Intuit Dome on Jan. 6.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the announcement Sunday night when he appeared on stage during Travis Scott's concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Netflix will carry “Raw” in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America beginning in January, with additional countries to be added over time as contracts expire. The bigger component, though, is that Netflix will carry all of the company’s shows overseas, including its premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Scott's new music will also serve as the theme song for “Monday Night Raw.”

The announcement of WWE's debut of Netflix comes after what has been a stressful weekend for the streaming company. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the website Down Detector, nearly 85,000 viewers logged problems with outages or streaming leading up to the fight.

Netflix said Saturday that the bout was watched by a worldwide audience of 60 million and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams. It said nearly 50 million households were tuned in for the co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in which Taylor kept her undisputed super lightweight championship with another disputed decision. Netflix said it would provide additional viewership information, including total viewers, this week.

Netflix will also broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 17
The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't di...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
From 'Cruel Intentions' series to 'Spellbound' and 'The Pian...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
Music Review: Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' is a romantic return ...
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 15
‘Idle Hands’ filming underway in Southeast Missouri

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 13
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Book Review: 'Believe' takes a curious, not judgmental, look at success of 'Ted Lasso'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 12
Book Review: 'Believe' takes a curious, not judgmental, look at success of 'Ted Lasso'
Movie Review: 'Red One' tries to supersize the Christmas movie
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 11
Movie Review: 'Red One' tries to supersize the Christmas movie
Movie Review: 'Gladiator II,' with Denzel Washington, goes back into the arena
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 11
Movie Review: 'Gladiator II,' with Denzel Washington, goes back into the arena
'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 10
'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'
Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show’s history
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 8
Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy noms, becoming the most nominated artist in the show’s history
Unexpectedly, news outlets wind up having a relatively traditional election night experience
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 7
Unexpectedly, news outlets wind up having a relatively traditional election night experience
Movie Review: The Washington family tells a ghost story in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson’
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 6
Movie Review: The Washington family tells a ghost story in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson’
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy