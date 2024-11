LOS ANGELES (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment's first episode of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix will take place from the Intuit Dome on Jan. 6.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made the announcement Sunday night when he appeared on stage during Travis Scott's concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Netflix will carry “Raw” in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America beginning in January, with additional countries to be added over time as contracts expire. The bigger component, though, is that Netflix will carry all of the company’s shows overseas, including its premium live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Scott's new music will also serve as the theme song for “Monday Night Raw.”

The announcement of WWE's debut of Netflix comes after what has been a stressful weekend for the streaming company. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.