Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 22, 2024

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares off 'Transformers' for third week as box office No. 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's a three-peat for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
General atmosphere at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
General atmosphere at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Winona Ryder poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Winona Ryder poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Chris Hemsworth, from left, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Transformers One' on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a three-peat for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It edged out the animated new release “Transformers: One,” which brought in $25 million. The Optimus Prime origin story from Paramount Pictures features the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a Warner Bros. release with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning as stars, has earned more than $226 million domestically in its three weeks after a monster opening of $110 million — the third best of the year — and a second weekend of $51.6 million.

Third place went to the James McAvoy horror “Speak No Evil,” which came in at $5.9 million in its second week for a total of $21.5 million.

On the whole, the box office was in a quiet phase that is expected to break when “ Joker: Folie à Deux ” dances its way onto the big screen on Oct. 4.

The year’s second-highest grosser “ Deadpool & Wolverine ” remained in the top 5 in its ninth weekend with another $3.9 million and a domestic total of $627 million. Only Pixar's “Inside Out 2” has earned more.

The Demi Moore-starring, Coralie Fargeat-directed body horror “The Substance," which made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, brought in $3.1 million on limited screens in its first weekend for the sixth spot.

The Daily Wire movie “Am I Racist?” — in which conservative columnist Matt Walsh goes undercover as a “DEI trainee” — stayed in the top 10 after a fourth place finish last week, earning $2.9 million for seventh place and a two-week total of $9 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” $26 million.

2. “Transformers One,” $25 million.

3. “Speak No Evil,” $5.9 million.

4. “Never Let Go,” $4.5 million.

5. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” $3.9 million.

6. “The Substance,” $3.1 million.

7. “Am I Racist?” $2.5 million.

8. “Reagan,” $1.7 million.

9. “JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL,” $1.4 million.

10. “Alien Romulus,” $1.3 million.

