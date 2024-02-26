Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River Campus

Editorial

Next month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall.

Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice, the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and other favorites. The show combines aerial acrobatics, circus performances and musical theater, all based on the original 1951 film.

The cast includes professional performers from around the world as well as 26 local cast members, ages 6 to 17, from Cape Girardeaus The Edge Aerial Arts Youth Performance Track and Encore Dance Academy. A recent story in the Southeast Missourian noted the group drew inspiration from the touring production of The Nutcracker by the Moscow Ballet.

There will be three performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Tickets maybe purchased at the River Campus box office or online at www.semo.edu/river-campus-events/special-events.html.

There are several other performances to check out as well ranging from dance to theatre to orchestra concerts. If you havent been to the River Campus in a while, consider this the perfect opportunity.