Letter to the Editor
Thanks to Mike Riggs
An EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed more than 200 homes in Trumann, Arkansas, on Dec. 11. The outpouring of love to Trumann has been immense and much appreciated. People have traveled from as far as Wyoming and Florida to aid in the recovery effort.
Trumann was blessed to have Mike Riggs, Cape Girardeau, assist in our recovery effort. Mr. Riggs is associated with Disaster Aid, USA, a Rotary Club project.
Mr. Riggs is to be commended for spending money for fuel, lodging and meals to aid in our recovery effort. To give up four days of his holiday vacation to assist people in need is an inspiration and act of love for our town.
On behalf of Trumann, please thank this special gentleman when you see him!
WAYNE SCHMIDT, Truman, Arkansas
