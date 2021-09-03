Safe House continues to provide needed services with a new name

Editorial

Safe House of Southeast Missouri recently made a bit of news during its annual luncheon with a name change and recognition of five community members.

Formerly known as Safe House of Women, the organization changed its name effective Wednesday to be non-gender specific. Jessica Hill, the organization's executive director, noted that the nonprofit has seen a growing number of male victims due to domestic, sexual or dating violence. Stalking has also been an issue.

"We're still the same Safe House you know and love; we're still doing the same great work; and we hope to reach even more people who need our help," Hill said at the luncheon.

The organization presented Distinguished Service Awards to the following individuals: Jaime Holloway, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office; Elizabeth Hileman, director of the Safe House Thrift Shop; Charley Tinsley, Thomas Insurance Group; Kim Lynch, Procter & Gamble; and the Community Counseling Center Emergency Room Enhancement Program.

Special congratulations and thanks to the Distinguished Service honorees for their efforts. This is a special organization doing important work. Though we're always saddened there is a need for their services, we're grateful they are here in Southeast Missouri providing a safe haven for women AND men facing some of the toughest life challenges.