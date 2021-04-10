Volunteer to support seniors

Letter to the Editor

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the need for long-term care ombudsman volunteers has greatly increased. Since no one was allowed inside of nursing homes for almost a year, long-term care residents are in need of an advocate more than ever.

The Ombudsman Program at Aging Matters is currently seeking volunteers to promote and protect the rights, dignity, safety and quality of life of residents living in long-term care facilities. As advocates, Long-Term Care Ombudsmen assist residents to address and resolve issues to their satisfaction. Ombudsmen act as mediators to residents, families and facility staff in order to help resolve resident complaints. Ombudsmen serve as an important communication link between resident and staff, becoming a relied-upon source of information and assistance, benefiting everyone involved. The designated volunteer ombudsman position function under the general supervision of the regional ombudsman program director.

The ombudsman program will train volunteers to prepare them to go into nursing homes to visit with residents and to see if the residents have any complaints. Ombudsman volunteers maintain strict confidentiality guidelines, and will only report a complaint if the resident gives the volunteer permission. Some complaints can even be kept anonymous.

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities to help Missouri's most vulnerable seniors, please call Emily Smith or Erin Mason at 573-335-3331 ext 110 for more information.

EMILY SMITH, Cape Girardeau