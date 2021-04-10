Volunteer to support seniors

-
Column (4/10/21)'Jim Crow' criticism of Georgia voting law doesn't fitThe debate over Georgia's new voting law has been deeply depressing to watch for a number of reasons. The first is that it hasn't really been a debate so much as a lot of performative shouting from all directions. The second is that many of the...
-
Column (4/10/21)Biden's crony anti-infrastructure plan"A crony anti-infrastructure plan" is, sadly, the best description of the Biden administration's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. It's insanely expensive and unnecessary, especially coming, as it does, on top of last year's fiscal...
-
-
Column (4/9/21)A message to Delta from a Delta Diamond FlyerThe controversy surrounding the new voting law in the state of Georgia raises important issues regarding the governance of our country and the role of corporations. Corporations are big and have a lot of economic clout, so there is justified concern...
-
Editorial (4/9/21)SEMO to host gymnastics championships this weekendFive gymnastics teams will compete this weekend in Cape Girardeau as part of the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships. Along with host Southeast Missouri State, programs from Air Force, Centenary, Lindenwood and Texas Women's...
-
-
Column (4/7/21)Woke disinformation is more powerful than RussiaWhy do the Russians need to bother spreading disinformation when our own domestic sources do a much better job at it? We just went through a four-year national obsession with Kremlin disinformation. It supposedly swayed the 2016 presidential...
-
Column (4/7/21)Georgia election flap underscores our collective problemThe Georgia debacle is a perfect example of the rolling collective action problem of our democracy. A collective action problem, simply put, is when there is a goal that would benefit everyone -- in this case, confidence in our machinery of...
-
Editorial (4/7/21)Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back. Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the...
-
Column (4/6/21)Chaput book reminds us what's worth living forI'm writing this on Good Friday. I just spent a few minutes in prayer outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in lower Manhattan. A hazardous medical waste truck, familiar to some of us who regularly pray outside the clinic, was just getting loaded....
-
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
-
Column (4/5/21)Americans must never throw in the towelAs we survey our rotting cultural and political landscape, it is tempting, from a worldly perspective, to lose hope for our way of life and our nation. As Christians, we have a greater Hope, one that transcends these worldly problems. We must...
-
-
Column (4/3/21)Culture wars are a convenient distraction from spendingYou know what you get for spending trillions of dollars you don't have? More fights over Dr. Seuss, cancel culture and identity politics. By any measure, the federal government has been on a spending spree for decades. Without getting bogged down in...
-
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Palm Sunday and the start of Holy WeekThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is...
-
-
-
Volunteer to support seniors
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the need for long-term care ombudsman volunteers has greatly increased. Since no one was allowed inside of nursing homes for almost a year, long-term care residents are in need of an advocate more than ever.
The Ombudsman Program at Aging Matters is currently seeking volunteers to promote and protect the rights, dignity, safety and quality of life of residents living in long-term care facilities. As advocates, Long-Term Care Ombudsmen assist residents to address and resolve issues to their satisfaction. Ombudsmen act as mediators to residents, families and facility staff in order to help resolve resident complaints. Ombudsmen serve as an important communication link between resident and staff, becoming a relied-upon source of information and assistance, benefiting everyone involved. The designated volunteer ombudsman position function under the general supervision of the regional ombudsman program director.
The ombudsman program will train volunteers to prepare them to go into nursing homes to visit with residents and to see if the residents have any complaints. Ombudsman volunteers maintain strict confidentiality guidelines, and will only report a complaint if the resident gives the volunteer permission. Some complaints can even be kept anonymous.
If you are interested in volunteer opportunities to help Missouri's most vulnerable seniors, please call Emily Smith or Erin Mason at 573-335-3331 ext 110 for more information.
EMILY SMITH, Cape Girardeau