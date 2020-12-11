City of champions: Jackson soccer, football teams win state titles

-
Column (12/11/20)Trump's experiment with protectionist trade policiesWith President Donald Trump soon departing Washington, now is a great time to assess his protectionist trade policies. From tariffs to his hectic bullying of other governments to renegotiate trade agreements to his support for American export...
-
Column (12/10/20)Guest Commentary: What does it mean to be a Missourian?The year 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of statehood for Missouri -- Aug. 10, to be exact. Almost seven years ago, the 97th Missouri General Assembly put the State Historical Society of Missouri in charge of planning statewide commemorations of...
-
-
Editorial (12/9/20)11 youngsters recognized through the Next ProjectAmid the more difficult news out there, stories of hope and kindness are still to be found. On Monday, The Scout, a daily newsletter featuring all good news around community, food and events, unveiled the inaugural class in the Next Project. Eleven...
-
Column (12/9/20)The economic cruelty of the pandemicJust when it seemed some of the most disheartening trends in the U.S. economy were finally beginning to reverse, COVID-19 arrived to entrench them. The pandemic has been a neutron bomb targeted at the prospects of lower income working people. They...
-
Column (12/8/20)Why reasonable people resist coronavirus rulesA perfect world. What does it look like? What does it consist of? And can just one thing break the deal? For nearly two decades, I taught the book "The Giver" to seventh-graders. I am currently doing another online book club of this book, which I...
-
Column (12/8/20)Argentina and the wrong lessons about abortionArgentina -- the home country of Pope Francis -- is currently in a fight over abortion. The pope has even weighed in -- talking, among other things, about making it clear that abortion isn't a religious issue. It's a fact issue. A matter of science....
-
Editorial (12/7/20)Remembering Pearl Harbor and those who fought for freedomToday marks 79 years since 2,390 American service members and civilians were killed and 1,143 were wounded during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. On this day, we pause in memory and honor of the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for...
-
Column (12/7/20)Conspiracy theory that could hand Joe Biden the SenateThere is no evidence that Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are secretly working for the Democratic National Committee, but no one has definitively disproved it, either. Thats the kind of conspiratorial reasoning that the Wood-Powell duo, with their deep...
-
-
Column (12/5/20)Lanie Black represented the best of politics and accomplished the impossibleIn 1998, Lanie Black did the impossible in Mississippi County. He won the contest for state representative as a Republican the first to do so since Reconstruction. The four-term legislator, farmer and Navy veteran died recently. He was 73.
-
Column (12/5/20)Historic significance of Georgia Senate contestsThere is no word more overused in political life than "historic." But considering the runoff races for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, "historic" is the right word. There is little of what we once thought of as middle ground remaining in the...
-
Editorial (12/4/20)Area fall sports teams shine at state levelWith schools shut down and activities canceled last spring, some questioned whether fall sports would begin in August. Thankfully, schools opened and sports were played with proper precuations in place. It's been a welcome bit of normalcy in a year...
-
-
Editorial (12/2/20)Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly seeking supportThe Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs will operate a little differently from previous years this Christmas, but the need for support is still great more so this year with the challenges of COVID-19. Toybox is collecting toy donations...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (11/27/20)Shop local, take precautions when shopping for ChristmasThe unofficial start to Christmas shopping begins this weekend. In recent years the Black Friday kickoff has consistently started earlier and earlier. Some would camp out overnight to be the first ones in a shopping center. Then instead of opening...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/23/20)EDITORIAL: Despite pandemic, Thanksgiving is still an opportunity for gratitudeThanksgiving a time to give thanks, and a time to reflect on what we are grateful for over the past year. Thanksgiving is also typically the start of the celebratory holiday season. For many, 2020 has been a year of shutdowns, of mask-wearing, of...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/20/20)Cape counselor recognized at national levelA Cape Girardeau school counselor has advanced as one of five national finalists for School Counselor of the Year, named by the American School Counselor Association. Olivia Carter works at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. In October,...
-
-
Editorial (11/18/20)Optimist Club recognition of law enforcement is importantSeveral area law enforcement officials were recognized last month at the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's Respect for Law banquet. This year's honorees included: Special Agent Beth Dallas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Lt. Jason...
-
Editorial (11/16/20)With strong support, Newman Center at SEMO ahead of scheduleThe Newman Center, home of Catholic Campus Ministry at Southeast Missouri State University, exceeded fundraising goals with the help of more than 400 community supporters to construct a new facility after outgrowing the previous building....
-
-
City of champions: Jackson soccer, football teams win state titles
Coming off the Jackson boys soccer team's state title in recent weeks, the Indians football team brought home their own hardware last weekend. It's been a season for the books in Jackson -- or as some may call it, Titletown.
The soccer team defeated St. Dominic in the Class 4 Boy's Soccer State Final. The Indians won 1-0 in overtime on a goal by junior forward Chalon Domian. This was the first time for a soccer team outside of the Kansas City or St. Louis metro areas to win the Missouri state championship in its highest classification.
After a 2019 state title loss, the football team was expected to do well this year. But a championship was not a foregone conclusion. With star quarterback Cael Welker back for his senior season and a dominant defense, Jackson rolled past every single opponent this fall going 14-0 -- a perfect season.
Going into the championship game, Jackson defeated all opponents by an average of 35 points. Some thought that would come to an end against Platte County. But Jackson again showed its dominance with a 42-7 rout. They left no doubt.
Coaches and players of both Jackson teams should be commended for their historic seasons. Priceless memories were made, and standards of excellence were established for future teams.
On Thursday, the Southeast Missourian published a photo spread highlighting both teams and their historic seasons. And the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian will have additional coverage highlighting the programs. We join the many players, coaches, parents and fans in celebrating two tremendous teams and their unforgettable seasons.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.