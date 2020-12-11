City of champions: Jackson soccer, football teams win state titles

Editorial

Coming off the Jackson boys soccer team's state title in recent weeks, the Indians football team brought home their own hardware last weekend. It's been a season for the books in Jackson -- or as some may call it, Titletown.

The soccer team defeated St. Dominic in the Class 4 Boy's Soccer State Final. The Indians won 1-0 in overtime on a goal by junior forward Chalon Domian. This was the first time for a soccer team outside of the Kansas City or St. Louis metro areas to win the Missouri state championship in its highest classification.

After a 2019 state title loss, the football team was expected to do well this year. But a championship was not a foregone conclusion. With star quarterback Cael Welker back for his senior season and a dominant defense, Jackson rolled past every single opponent this fall going 14-0 -- a perfect season.

Going into the championship game, Jackson defeated all opponents by an average of 35 points. Some thought that would come to an end against Platte County. But Jackson again showed its dominance with a 42-7 rout. They left no doubt.

Coaches and players of both Jackson teams should be commended for their historic seasons. Priceless memories were made, and standards of excellence were established for future teams.

On Thursday, the Southeast Missourian published a photo spread highlighting both teams and their historic seasons. And the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian will have additional coverage highlighting the programs. We join the many players, coaches, parents and fans in celebrating two tremendous teams and their unforgettable seasons.