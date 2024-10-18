All sections
RecordsOctober 17, 2024

Police report 10-18-24

Cape Girardeau Police log includes a warrant arrest, an assault on Bellevue Street, and multiple fraud reports, including counterfeit money and forgery incidents.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Forgery was reported on Cape Centre Drive.

• Fraud was reported on William Street.

Cape Girardeau Police Department

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

