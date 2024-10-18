Police report 10-18-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
• Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Forgery was reported on Cape Centre Drive.
• Fraud was reported on William Street.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.