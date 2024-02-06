Out of the past: Sept. 25

1999
Republican House leaders are playing politics in opposing lifting trade sanctions against Cuba, says U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson; the Cape Girardeau Republican says congressional negotiations over an agriculture spending bill has stalled because House leaders oppose a proposal by Sen. John Ashcroft of Missouri to partially lift trade sanctions against Cuba.
For patients who need more monitoring than is offered in a regular hospital room but not the care provided in intensive care, Saint Francis Medical Center offers the PIN; to better serve patients, physicians and staff who use the Progressive Intermediate Nursing Unit, Saint Francis just spent more than $500,000 to remodel it and the progressive care unit; the new unit was dedicated yesterday afternoon.
1974
A second Hardware Wholesalers Inc. bond issue — this one for $2.5 million — that will finance expansion of the growing business will face Cape Girardeau voters tomorrow; more support for the proposed revenue bonds to build an addition to the HWI distribution center on Nash Road is voiced; Cape Girardeau Mayor Howard C. Tooke issues a statement urging voters to approve the bonds.
A chronic shortage of long-term health care facilities in the Cape Girardeau has led three agencies to consider construction of nursing home facilities here with two of them having submitted proposals that will come before the Southeast Missouri Comprehensive Health Planning Council for review tomorrow night; proposals by Saint Francis Hospital and Doctors’ Park, Inc., for construction of facilities will be presented to the full council when it meets at Ironton; a third concern, Ridgeview Manor of Malden, has also expressed interest in building a nursing home facility in Cape Girardeau, but has indicated that if the other two agencies go through with their plans, Ridgeview will not build here.
1949
Maj. Mabel Neal and Maj. Maud Snow, who on Jan. 23, 1918, established a Salvation Army post in Cape Girardeau, have been retired from active service with the Salvation Army at Holland, Michigan; Neal was then an ensign and Snow a captain; two years before than, Adj. Alma E. Hansen and Lt. A. Lewis came here from Chicago to establish Salvation Army work; the two women spent their first night on the embankment at Ellis and Bellevue streets, where Centenary Methodist Church now stands; receiving no encouragement and becoming disheartened, they soon left.
The fourth death in Cape Girardeau from infantile paralysis, that of Travis J. Marshall, 44, a farmer of near Sedgewickville, occurred late yesterday; he had been admitted to the hospital Sept. 12 and developed pneumonia; he is survived by his wife, four children, his father, two brothers and a half sister.
1924
At a special meeting of the County Court, held in Jackson this morning, it is announced that the court will act as promptly and as vigorously as possible in promoting the building of a parallel highway, or boulevard, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; Jackson Mayor J.R. Bowman says Louis Houck’s plan is wonderful and believes the county can afford to pay any expense necessary, as it will be a great investment for the entire county.
The Farmers Bank at Daisy, a village 25 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau, is closed by order of its board of directors, and the books are being gone over, pending the arrival of a state bank examiner; the bank cashier left his home in Daisy shortly before dusk Monday, borrowed $15 from a friendly merchant at Friedheim, bought eight gallons of gasoline for his automobile and drove east; he hasn’t returned home.
