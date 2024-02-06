Out of the past: Sept. 20

1999

David and Jodi Brown of Jackson hope a piece of Cape Girardeau County history can be saved; the couple is buying part of the farm on which the Liberty School building sits in a pasture off County Road 231; the building was built in 1890 and was used through 1945; the family hopes people will pitch in to donate labor, materials or money to repair the school.

Many people aren’t aware of it, but as of last week the drought status in the region was changed from moderate to severe by the National Weather Service; following that, Gov. Mel Carnhan asked that all 114 Missouri counties be declared disaster areas because of the drought.

1974

Projections of increased traffic on Route K during the next six years have caused officials of Saint Francis Hospital and nearby land developers to ask city and road district officials to seriously consider the possibility of relocating the intersection of Gordonville Road and Route K (William Street); Dr. Mark F. Scully, chairman of the hospital building committee, points out that when Route K was first constructed, traffic totaled about 5,000 cars per day; traffic flow today is about 10,000 cars per day, with projections anticipating 20,000 cars daily by 1980.

The chairman of the Missouri House Appropriations Committee orders his special subcommittee on higher education to investigate the alleged over-appropriation of funds to Southeast Missouri State University; an audit report, released Monday, said the university received about $1.1 million more than it should have in the last two fiscal years.