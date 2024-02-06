All sections
RecordsSeptember 26, 2024

Fire report 9-27-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department's September 25 calls: multiple medical assists, a hazardous condition on Sheridan Drive, and fire alarms on South Mount Auburn Road and South Ellis Street.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

September 25

• Medical assists were made at 7 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 3:13 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:12 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 7:59 p.m. on North Frederick Street.

• At 10:12 a.m., hazardous condition call on Sheridan Drive.

• At 12:04 p.m., fire alarm on South Mount Auburn Road.

• At 1:37 p.m., fire alarm on South Ellis Street.

