Births 10-12-24

Boese
Daughter to Storm Tyler and Heather Renee Boese of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Name, Stormie Renee. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Boese is the former Heather Gosche, daughter of Lisa Scherer and Doug Gosche of Oran. She is a radiologic technologist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Boese is the son of Boyce and Abigail Boese of Chaffee and Kim Boese of Chaffee. He is employed by Scott County Corrections and by the Missouri Army National Guard.
Slinkard
Son to Nicholas Ryan and Ashley Marie Slinkard of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Name, Brayden Dale. Weight, 5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Slinkard is the former Ashley Rohman, daughter of Chris Rohman of St. Louis. She is employed by Lumeris. Slinkard is the son of Scott Slinkard and Barb Slinkard of Marble Hill. He works for Cape Blueprint.
Zimmerman
Son to Tyler G. and Cody J. Zimmerman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Name, Brody Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Zimmerman is the former Cody Goodpasture, daughter of James and Cindy Goodpasture. She works for Southeast Behavior Intervention and Consultation. Zimmerman is the son of Gale and Jennifer Zimmerman of Lebanon. He is a real estate broker.
Riley
Son to Jayme and Georgia Riley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Name, Zy'ion La'Quan. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Riley is the former Georgia Jones-Webb, daughter of Helen and Rodney Baker of Jackson. Riley is the son of Carla Mason of Carbondale, Illinois.
Grantham
Daughter to Hunter Austin and Hailee Dawn Grantham of Sedgewickville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Name, Haizleigh Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Grantham is the former Hailee Deckard, daughter of Gene and Stephana Deckard of Naylor. Grantham is the son of Rick and Dixie Grantham of Jackson.
