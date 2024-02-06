Births 10-26-24

Barefield

Son to Colby Daniel and Kelley Ann Barefield of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Name, Joseph Daniel. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Barefield is the former Kelley Harnisch, daughter of Patty Kelley of Anna. Barefield is the son of Alissa Yates of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and the late Joseph Barefield.

Rehm

Son to Benjamin Alan and Hannah Dawn Rehm of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Name, Benson Jack. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rehm is the former Hannah Thompson, daughter of Jack and Kim Thompson of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Chaffee School District. Rehm is the son of Tammy Rehm and Alan Rehm of North Port, Florida. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Dykes

Son to Christopher Lee Dykes and Samantha Lynn Clark of Essex, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Name, Connor Reese. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Clark is the daughter of Shelly Clark and Noland Clark of Essex. She is works for Tetra Pak. Dykes is the son of Pamela Little of Sikeston and Lee Dykes of St. Louis. He is employed by Lowe's.

Duncan

Daughter to Brandon Wade and Brittney Nicol Duncan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Name, Bonnie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duncan is the former Brittney Twomey, daughter of Julie Twomey and Jamie Twomey of Dexter. She is self-employed. Duncan is the son of Brent Duncan of Rockford, Illinois, and Jane Duncan of Jacksonville, Florida. He is employed by Cisco.

Jones

Son to Nathaniel David and Kirsten Jean Renee Jones of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Name, Lonyx Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Kirsten Banta, daughter of Nicole Banta of Jackson and Chris Banta. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jones is the son of Shanna Jones of Cape Girardeau and David Jones of Oran. He is a certified nursing assistant at Monticello House.

Monahan

Daughter to Devin Lee Michael Monahan and Dakota Lynn Ramsey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Name, Iris Danielle. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter.

Bock

Daughter to Brandon M. and Katelyn E. Bock of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Name, Iris Jean. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Bock is the former Katelyn Jones, daughter of Roger and Jeannine Jones of Millersville. She is a respiratory therapist with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Bock is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson. He as a machinist with Jackson Machine.

Middleton

Daughter to Trevor Allen and Cori Dawn Middleton of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Name, Rae'Lynn Tru. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Middleton is the former Cori Grindstaff, daughter of Ranee and Mark Grindstaff. She works for the Jackson School District. Middleton is employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.