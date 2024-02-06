Births 10-26-24

Barefield
Son to Colby Daniel and Kelley Ann Barefield of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Name, Joseph Daniel. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Barefield is the former Kelley Harnisch, daughter of Patty Kelley of Anna. Barefield is the son of Alissa Yates of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and the late Joseph Barefield.
Rehm
Son to Benjamin Alan and Hannah Dawn Rehm of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Name, Benson Jack. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rehm is the former Hannah Thompson, daughter of Jack and Kim Thompson of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Chaffee School District. Rehm is the son of Tammy Rehm and Alan Rehm of North Port, Florida. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Dykes
Son to Christopher Lee Dykes and Samantha Lynn Clark of Essex, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Name, Connor Reese. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Clark is the daughter of Shelly Clark and Noland Clark of Essex. She is works for Tetra Pak. Dykes is the son of Pamela Little of Sikeston and Lee Dykes of St. Louis. He is employed by Lowe's.
Duncan
Daughter to Brandon Wade and Brittney Nicol Duncan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Name, Bonnie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duncan is the former Brittney Twomey, daughter of Julie Twomey and Jamie Twomey of Dexter. She is self-employed. Duncan is the son of Brent Duncan of Rockford, Illinois, and Jane Duncan of Jacksonville, Florida. He is employed by Cisco.
Jones
Son to Nathaniel David and Kirsten Jean Renee Jones of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Name, Lonyx Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jones is the former Kirsten Banta, daughter of Nicole Banta of Jackson and Chris Banta. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jones is the son of Shanna Jones of Cape Girardeau and David Jones of Oran. He is a certified nursing assistant at Monticello House.
Monahan
Daughter to Devin Lee Michael Monahan and Dakota Lynn Ramsey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Name, Iris Danielle. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter.
Bock
Daughter to Brandon M. and Katelyn E. Bock of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Name, Iris Jean. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Bock is the former Katelyn Jones, daughter of Roger and Jeannine Jones of Millersville. She is a respiratory therapist with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Bock is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson. He as a machinist with Jackson Machine.
Middleton
Daughter to Trevor Allen and Cori Dawn Middleton of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Name, Rae'Lynn Tru. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Middleton is the former Cori Grindstaff, daughter of Ranee and Mark Grindstaff. She works for the Jackson School District. Middleton is employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
DeLay
Daughter to Trista Michael DeLay and Kaya Lynn Hecht of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Name, Harper Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Hecht is the daughter of Kristina Lefler of Cape Girardeau and Brendon Bess. DeLay is the son of Julie Essary of Chester and Michael DeLay of Louisvile, Kentucky. Hecht and DeLay are both employed by Barnabas Acres.
Wadley
Daughter to Caleb Ryan and Cassidy Le Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Name, Serenity Shay. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Wadley is the former Cassidy McMichael, daughter of Danny McMichael and Francine McMichael of Atlanta, Texas. She is a roadside assistant agent. Wadley is the son of David Wadley and Rhonda Wadley of Cape Girardeau. He is a U.S. Army infantryman.
Niedbalski
Daughter to Evan James and Mackenzie Lynn Niedbalski of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Name, Elizabeth Dian. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Niedbalski is the former Mackenzie Hahs. Niedbalski is the son of Jim and Kim Niedbalski of Jackson.
Jansen
Son to Jacob David and Michaela Schae Jansen of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Name, Benji William. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Jansen is the former Michaela Cobb, daughter of Mary and Harold Cobb of Chaffee. She is owner/photographer at Michaela Jansen Photography. Jansen is the son of Mary and David Jansen of Cape Girardeau. He works for Jansco Outdoor Advertising.
Blankenship
Daughter to Landon C. Blankenship and Elexas D. Brown of Chaffee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Name, Cora Mae Rhiann. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Brown is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Brown of Advance. She is a stay-at-home mom. Blankenship is the son of Robbie and Cathy Blankenship of Chaffee and Mitch and Lesley Middleton of Millersville. He is employed by Chili's.
Hemmann
Son to Trevor Wade and Jessalyn Elizabeth Hemmann of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Name, Hubert Daniel. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hemmann is the former Jessalyn Layton, daughter of Tobey and Amanda Layton of Perryville. She is employed by the Perryville Elementary School. Hemmann is the son of Mike and Tracy Hemmann of Perryville. He works for Budrovich Contracting.
Brace
Daughter to Demetri Charles Clyde Brace and Brooklyn Morgan Wagner of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Name, Annabelle Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Wagner is the daughter of Micheal Wagner and Dana Palmer. Brace is the son of Jennifer Brace of Marble Hill and Henry Brace.
Mendez
Son to Kevin Alexander Mendez and Kaylee Nichol May of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Name, Luca Santiago. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. May ks the daughter of Jessica May and Jeremy Volker of Cape Girardeau. Mendez is the son of Sandra Mendez and Rogelio Mendez of Cape Girardeau. He works at Walmart.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.