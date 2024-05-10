Birth 10-5-24

Son to Jack and Jill Wedemeier of Leopold, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:34 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2024. Name, Herbert Luke Wedemeier. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First son, second child. Mrs. Wedemeier is the former Jill Irvin, daughter of Sheila Irvin of Leopold and Jeff Irvin of Leopold. She works for the U.S. District Court. Wedemeier is the son of Herb and Leslie Wedemeier of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Drury Southwest.