Records September 10, 2019

Birth 9/10/19

Daughter to Spencer Phillips and Paige Michelle Goodman of Cape Girardeau, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, 2:42 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 22, 2019. Name, Greta Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Mrs. Goodman is the daughter of Steve and Debbie Foeste of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist at SoutheastHEALTH, Outpatient Rehabilitation. Goodman is the son of Tim and Cathy Goodman of Jackson. He is a staff accountant at Schermann & Associates PC...