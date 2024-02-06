All sections
ObituariesSeptember 25, 2024

Terry Ahrens

Terry Orville Ahrens, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Sept. 23, 2024, in Nashville. Memorial visitation is scheduled for Oct. 6 at McCombs Funeral Home, Jackson, followed by a service at 4 p.m.

story image illustation

GREENVILLE, Ala. – Terry Orville Ahrens, 56, of Greenville, formerly of Jackson, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to service time Sunday, Oct. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Danny Bowman Jr. will conduct a life celebration service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

