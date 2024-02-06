Terry Ahrens

GREENVILLE, Ala. – Terry Orville Ahrens, 56, of Greenville, formerly of Jackson, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to service time Sunday, Oct. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Danny Bowman Jr. will conduct a life celebration service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.