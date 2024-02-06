All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 16, 2024

Ricky Koenig

Ricky S. Koenig, 71, died Oct. 12, 2024, in Cape Girardeau. Funeral services are scheduled for Oct. 18 at Crain Funeral Home, with visitation starting at noon.

story image illustation

Ricky S. Koenig, 71, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Robert Shrum
ObituariesOct. 14
Robert Shrum
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy