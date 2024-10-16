All sections
ObituariesOctober 14, 2024

Edmond Loness

Edmond Loness, 74, of Jackson died Oct. 11, 2024. Visitation is set for Oct. 21 and 22 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, Perryville, with a funeral service Oct. 22.

Edmond Loness, 74, of Jackson died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Eric Laffoon officiating. Burial will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.

