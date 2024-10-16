All sections
October 5, 2024

Don Schreiner

Henry "Don" Schreiner, 89, of Jackson, passed away on Oct. 3, 2024. Memorial visitation and services will be held on Oct. 6 at McCombs Funeral Home, Jackson.

story image illustation

Henry “Don” Schreiner, 89, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a Masonic service, Sunday, Oct. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Jimmie Corbin will conduct the memorial service immediately following Masonic service Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

