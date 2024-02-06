Don Priest

Charles Donald Priest, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Missouri Veteran's Home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Chapel. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. followed by the rosary.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.
Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
