ObituariesJuly 31, 2024

Don Priest

Charles Donald Priest, 89, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on July 29, 2024. Visitation is set for Aug. 1, with a funeral mass on Aug. 2 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Charles Donald Priest, 89, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Missouri Veteran's Home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Chapel. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. followed by the rosary.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

