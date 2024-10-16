All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 19, 2024

Charlotte Kinkade

Charlotte Kinkade, 72, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away on September 16, 2024. Visitation will be held on September 20 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Apostolic Promise Church, followed by a funeral service.

Charlotte Kinkade, 72, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church, with the Rev. Timothy Lee officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy