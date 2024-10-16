Charlotte Kinkade, 72, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church, with the Rev. Timothy Lee officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.