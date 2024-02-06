Members and supporters of Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) pose for a photo Thursday near a memorial commemorating fallen lawmen at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. A wreath was placed at the memorial to acknowledge those fallen and the group's pledge, "We will never forget." Two names were added to the memorial this year. They are assistant chief of police Rickie Groves of Kennett, Missouri, and Sgt. Herschel Turner of Moline Acres, Missouri, police. See the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club's annual Respect For Law honors in photo gallery at www.semissourian.com.