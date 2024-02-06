All sections
September 20, 2022

Water plant, East Jackson roadway lighting top Jackson aldermen

Jackson's Board of Aldermen, at its Monday meeting, approved the following. n Bid for $31,231 from Electrical Contractors of Cape Girardeau for two variable frequency drives to control high service pumps at the water plant at 2230 Lee Ave. Only one bid was received...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jeff Hahs, project manager of Jackson's West Mary Street bridge and sidewalks project, seen at bottom, looks on as heavy-equipment operator Tony Barks uses a claw to remove rock from the site of the estimated $1.6 million initiative. Both men work for Putz Construction of Millersville. Hahs said the plan is to pour the footer for the bridge Thursday. Work began Sept. 6.
Jackson's Board of Aldermen, at its Monday meeting, approved the following.

  • Bid for $31,231 from Electrical Contractors of Cape Girardeau for two variable frequency drives to control high service pumps at the water plant at 2230 Lee Ave. Only one bid was received.
  • Resolution of support for Gov. Mike Parson's Transportation Cost Share program application for a roadway lighting program along the city's main thoroughfare, East Jackson Boulevard. The resolution will be submitted to Southeast District office of Missouri Department of Transportation.
  • Setting April 4 as general election date for the offices of mayor and aldermanic seats in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4. Candidacy filing period was set for Dec. 6 through 27.
  • Bid for $7,000 from Daniel's Roofing of Marble Hill, Missouri, for replacement of roofing shingles and making decking repairs to Brookside Park's restroom and pavilion. Four bids were received.
  • Execution of engineering services contract with Lochmueller Group, Evansville, Indiana, for future North High Street and Deerwood Drive roundabout.
  • Mayoral appointment of former Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig to 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.
  • Establishing 6 p.m. Oct. 17 for two public hearings: one to consider a special-use permit for a towing business in a C-2 general commercial district at 1383 Hope St.; the other is for rezoning of property at 385, 389 and 391 Timber Lane from R-1, single family residential, to R-4, general residential.

Study session

  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau presented a $150,000 tourism proposal, for which he suggested American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds be used. Gerau told city lawmakers he would seek matching funds from the State of Missouri. Gerau's presentation met with positive response from aldermen.
  • Mayor Dwain Hahs said $3 million in ARPA funds have been received from the federal government. The city must commit the funds by 2024 and must spend them by 2026.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public comment

Cape Girardeau businessman Robin Cole urged aldermen to consider testing wastewater for polio, a request he made earlier to Cape Girardeau City Council.

In July, the first U.S. case of polio since 2013 was detected just outside New York City, the nation's most populous city.

On Aug. 12, New York state health officials announced traces of the polio virus have been found in NYC's wastewater.

Local News

