Water plant, East Jackson roadway lighting top Jackson aldermen

Jackson's Board of Aldermen, at its Monday meeting, approved the following.

Bid for $31,231 from Electrical Contractors of Cape Girardeau for two variable frequency drives to control high service pumps at the water plant at 2230 Lee Ave. Only one bid was received.

Resolution of support for Gov. Mike Parson's Transportation Cost Share program application for a roadway lighting program along the city's main thoroughfare, East Jackson Boulevard. The resolution will be submitted to Southeast District office of Missouri Department of Transportation.

Setting April 4 as general election date for the offices of mayor and aldermanic seats in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4. Candidacy filing period was set for Dec. 6 through 27.

Bid for $7,000 from Daniel's Roofing of Marble Hill, Missouri, for replacement of roofing shingles and making decking repairs to Brookside Park's restroom and pavilion. Four bids were received.

Execution of engineering services contract with Lochmueller Group, Evansville, Indiana, for future North High Street and Deerwood Drive roundabout.

Mayoral appointment of former Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig to 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.