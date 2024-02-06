Water plant, East Jackson roadway lighting top Jackson aldermen

Jackson's Board of Aldermen, at its Monday meeting, approved the following.
Cape Girardeau businessman Robin Cole urged aldermen to consider testing wastewater for polio, a request he made earlier to Cape Girardeau City Council.
In July, the first U.S. case of polio since 2013 was detected just outside New York City, the nation's most populous city.
On Aug. 12, New York state health officials announced traces of the polio virus have been found in NYC's wastewater.
