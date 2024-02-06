All sections
NewsJune 6, 2019
Wade in the neighborhood
From left: Austin Heise, 16, of McClure, Illinois; Caleb Gabelman, 18, of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; and Charles Williams, 15, of Grand Tower, Illinois, walk through floodwaters to reach a vehicle Wednesday, June 5, 2019, along Virginia Drive in East Cape Girardeau. "I've barely been able to make it through without getting it in my boots," Gabelman said. "We're just gonna wait it out for now and if it gets too bad, we're gonna have to go somewhere else." Gabelman said thus far the water has not gotten into his house. The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend around 46 feet at Cape Girardeau, according to the National Weather Service.
From left: Austin Heise, 16, of McClure, Illinois; Caleb Gabelman, 18, of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; and Charles Williams, 15, of Grand Tower, Illinois, walk through floodwaters to reach a vehicle Wednesday, June 5, 2019, along Virginia Drive in East Cape Girardeau. "I've barely been able to make it through without getting it in my boots," Gabelman said. "We're just gonna wait it out for now and if it gets too bad, we're gonna have to go somewhere else." Gabelman said thus far the water has not gotten into his house. The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend around 46 feet at Cape Girardeau, according to the National Weather Service.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
