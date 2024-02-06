Voices for Children/CASA host event

We would like to thank everyone who helped make this event successful. Besides funding, our most crucial need is volunteers to become advocates for abused and neglected children currently in the state’s care in our five counties. The funds raised at this event assist the organization with on-going volunteer recruitment, training, background checks, monthly in-services, all necessary to continue our work with the children we serve.

Visit our website www.casasemo.org or call 573-335-1726 for more information on how to help ensure that a child’s voice is heard.