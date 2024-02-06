All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 18, 2024

Voices for Children/CASA host event

Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri's Red Shoe Dinner of Hope raised funds for child advocacy, featuring a successful silent auction and support from generous sponsors. Volunteers needed.

Board member and donor, Laura Ritter with guests Shawn and Shannon Dakin.
Board member and donor, Laura Ritter with guests Shawn and Shannon Dakin. Submitted by S. Hileman
Guests from out Over the Rainbow Sponsor, Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Guests from out Over the Rainbow Sponsor, Saint Francis Healthcare System.Submitted by S. Hileman
Guests mingling in the lobby before dinner.
Guests mingling in the lobby before dinner.Submitted by S. Hileman

Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri recently hosted their annual Red Shoe Dinner of Hope event at the Top of the Marq on September 26, 2024. Guests enjoyed champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a delicious dinner and a variety of desserts, as well as a beautiful evening on the balcony. The silent auction was quite successful with donations from Havisham Bourbon, Brew and Spirits Suite 88, 3 Eagles Distributing, Chef DeWayne Schaaf, Artists Mike Mills and Tina Moore, Kristen Litchfield, Aurora Spa, Club Car Wash, Tracy Tilghman, Cape Copters, 36 Restaurant and Midamerica Hotels Corporation. We greatly appreciate the continued support of our wonderful sponsors. Those included our OVER THE RAINBOW SPONSORS: Top of Marq, Primo Vino, Cask, Saint Francis Healthcare System and Drury Southwest Foundation; TIN MAN SPONSORS: Area Properties Real Estate, Delouri Farms, Donny & Kaki Beasley, Dr. August and Laura Ritter, and Wood & Huston Bank; LION SPONSORS: Dane & Ashton Balsmann, Joe & Felecia Blanton, Phil & Judy Cantoni, Richard & Becky Kies, Stephen & Marsha Limbaugh, Jr., Chuck and Stephanie Moon, Mike & Chrisie Rust, Jerry & Nancy Stone, Greg & Shari Stroup, Alan & Catherine White, and Reid & Cathy Willen. And our other donors: Ameren Missouri,

Nancy Bornstein, Millie Coney, Calvin Garner, Ann Ritter, Jenny Such, Fred & Bonita VanGennip, Begley, Young, Unterreiner and White LLC.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

We would like to thank everyone who helped make this event successful. Besides funding, our most crucial need is volunteers to become advocates for abused and neglected children currently in the state’s care in our five counties. The funds raised at this event assist the organization with on-going volunteer recruitment, training, background checks, monthly in-services, all necessary to continue our work with the children we serve.

Visit our website www.casasemo.org or call 573-335-1726 for more information on how to help ensure that a child’s voice is heard.

Story Tags
Submitted Photo
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
VFW participates in GlowWalk
Submitted PhotoOct. 18
Fatima Rosary Rally
Submitted PhotoOct. 18
Guardian Angel Feast Day Celebration
Submitted PhotoOct. 18
Rotary Club education grants

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy