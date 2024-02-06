Voices for Children/CASA host event

Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri recently hosted their annual Red Shoe Dinner of Hope event at the Top of the Marq on September 26, 2024. Guests enjoyed champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a delicious dinner and a variety of desserts, as well as a beautiful evening on the balcony. The silent auction was quite successful with donations from Havisham Bourbon, Brew and Spirits Suite 88, 3 Eagles Distributing, Chef DeWayne Schaaf, Artists Mike Mills and Tina Moore, Kristen Litchfield, Aurora Spa, Club Car Wash, Tracy Tilghman, Cape Copters, 36 Restaurant and Midamerica Hotels Corporation. We greatly appreciate the continued support of our wonderful sponsors. Those included our OVER THE RAINBOW SPONSORS: Top of Marq, Primo Vino, Cask, Saint Francis Healthcare System and Drury Southwest Foundation; TIN MAN SPONSORS: Area Properties Real Estate, Delouri Farms, Donny & Kaki Beasley, Dr. August and Laura Ritter, and Wood & Huston Bank; LION SPONSORS: Dane & Ashton Balsmann, Joe & Felecia Blanton, Phil & Judy Cantoni, Richard & Becky Kies, Stephen & Marsha Limbaugh, Jr., Chuck and Stephanie Moon, Mike & Chrisie Rust, Jerry & Nancy Stone, Greg & Shari Stroup, Alan & Catherine White, and Reid & Cathy Willen. And our other donors: Ameren Missouri,
Nancy Bornstein, Millie Coney, Calvin Garner, Ann Ritter, Jenny Such, Fred & Bonita VanGennip, Begley, Young, Unterreiner and White LLC.
We would like to thank everyone who helped make this event successful. Besides funding, our most crucial need is volunteers to become advocates for abused and neglected children currently in the state’s care in our five counties. The funds raised at this event assist the organization with on-going volunteer recruitment, training, background checks, monthly in-services, all necessary to continue our work with the children we serve.
Visit our website www.casasemo.org or call 573-335-1726 for more information on how to help ensure that a child’s voice is heard.
