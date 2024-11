One of Dean Campbell’s memento scrapbooks details missions of the 446th Bombardment Group — the “Bungay Buckaroos” — during World War II in the European Theatre...

One of Dean Campbell's memento scrapbooks details missions of the 446th Bombardment Group -- the "Bungay Buckaroos" -- during World War II in the European Theatre. Campbell's story is among those included in this year's Salute to Veterans, which will appear in the Thursday, Nov. 2, issue of the Southeast Missourian and online at semissourian.com. Christopher Borro