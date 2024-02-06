Veteran Charles Hatley waves as he rides in a motorcycle sidecar next to driver Doug Friese at the 12th annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run on Saturday, June 10, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau...

Veteran Charles Hatley waves as he rides in a motorcycle sidecar next to driver Doug Friese at the 12th annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run on Saturday, June 10, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. All proceeds from the event went directly to residents of the Veterans Home. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com. MEGAN BURKE ~ mburke@semissourian.com