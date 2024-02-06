Two shot at Legends apartments

Two people were shot at the Legends apartment complex on North Sprigg Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department. The two victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. One victim’s injuries were described as “serious”. Officers pursued two suspects into Illinois. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but another suspect remained at large as of Tuesday evening.
