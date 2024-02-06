All sections
NewsMay 17, 2023

Two shot at Legends apartments

Rick Fahr
Two people were reportedly shot at the Legends apartment complex on North Sprigg Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department. The two victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. One victim’s injuries were described as “serious”. Officers pursued two suspects into Illinois. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but another suspect remained at large as of Tuesday evening.
Two people were shot at the Legends apartment complex on North Sprigg Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department. The two victims were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. One victim’s injuries were described as “serious”. Officers pursued two suspects into Illinois. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody, but another suspect remained at large as of Tuesday evening.

