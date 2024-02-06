Trombonist jazzes up Scout Hall

Trombone icon Andre Hayward, dressed in black, plays with Felipe Brito, jazz professor at Southeast Missouri State University, to the delight of the crowd Saturday, Feb. 3, at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau. Hayward, also known as “Big Butter” for his smooth sound, has performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Marcus Roberts & Jazz Generation. The event at Scout Hall, which drew more than 140 attendees, is one of a series of new kinds of entertainment brought to the region by the venue. On Friday, Feb. 2, roughly 200 people enjoyed the nationally known DJ Gimme Gimme Disco. On Thursday, Feb. 8, the venue hosted SINGO, a type of Bingo played with music clips rather than numbers. For more information, visit www.thescouthall.com. Southeast Missourian