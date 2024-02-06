The writing off the wall at Wheel Park

Caitlyn Pearl of Cape Girardeau uses a pressure washer to remove graffiti as steam rises from the concrete Wednesday at the Cape Noon Optimist Club Wheel Park at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. ...

Caitlyn Pearl of Cape Girardeau uses a pressure washer to remove graffiti as steam rises from the concrete Wednesday at the Cape Noon Optimist Club Wheel Park at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Pearl was working at the site with her stepfather, Robert Glueck of Cape Girardeau. Glueck owns AJ's Mobile Wash and said the graffiti removal, involving chemicals and water at a temperature of 200 to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, would take about six hours. Jacob Wiegand