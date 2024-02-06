All sections
January 13, 2020

Storm causes damage in area over weekend

Storm damage is seen Saturday at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Storm damage is seen Saturday at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Poulos said Saturday no tornado had been reported in Cape Girardeau from Friday night into Saturday, but a survey team was going to be dispatched to determine whether the damage was likely caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. A nearby utility pole was also damaged, causing power outages in Jackson, according to a city Facebook post. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the weather Friday night into Saturday.Marybeth Niederkorn ~ mniederkorn@semissourian.com
Local News

