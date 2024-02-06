All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 22, 2020

Skin in the game at Flesh Hound

Tattoo artist Andy Estes of Cape Girardeau and Landry Francis of Marble Hill, Missouri, wear face masks and are reflected in a mirror during a tattoo session Thursday at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. ...

Jacob Wiegand
Tattoo artist Andy Estes of Cape Girardeau and Landry Francis of Marble Hill, Missouri, wear face masks and are reflected in a mirror during a tattoo session Thursday at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. Estes said everyone in the business, which reopened May 5, has to wear a mask for the time being. A sign on the door of business states a face mask is required. Another "coronavirus check" sign asks potential customers whether they have various symptoms and instructs them accordingly if the symptoms are present.
Tattoo artist Andy Estes of Cape Girardeau and Landry Francis of Marble Hill, Missouri, wear face masks and are reflected in a mirror during a tattoo session Thursday at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. Estes said everyone in the business, which reopened May 5, has to wear a mask for the time being. A sign on the door of business states a face mask is required. Another "coronavirus check" sign asks potential customers whether they have various symptoms and instructs them accordingly if the symptoms are present.Jacob Wiegand
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy