Skin in the game at Flesh Hound

Tattoo artist Andy Estes of Cape Girardeau and Landry Francis of Marble Hill, Missouri, wear face masks and are reflected in a mirror during a tattoo session Thursday at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. Estes said everyone in the business, which reopened May 5, has to wear a mask for the time being. A sign on the door of business states a face mask is required. Another "coronavirus check" sign asks potential customers whether they have various symptoms and instructs them accordingly if the symptoms are present.Jacob Wiegand