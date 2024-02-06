SEMO Students make new batch of Hawk Sauce

Southeast Missouri State University students from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing class mixed up a new batch of Hawk Sauce to celebrate SEMO's sesquicentennial. Quantella Noto, associate professor and director of the Hospitality Management program, said Hawk Sauce is a hot sauce made with Fresno Chili peppers. She said the first batch was created in 2019 as a way for students to see the entire process of making, marketing and selling a product. Wanting the 150th anniversary batch to be sweeter, students used Indian Creek Hives honey from Jackson, purchased at Cape Riverfront Market. Students will be selling Hawk Sauce at SEMO's homecoming kickoff block party Friday, Oct. 13. Danny Walter