All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 11, 2023

SEMO Students make new batch of Hawk Sauce

Southeast Missouri State University students from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing class mixed up a new batch of Hawk Sauce to celebrate SEMO’s sesquicentennial...

Danny Walter
Southeast Missouri State University students from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing class mixed up a new batch of Hawk Sauce to celebrate SEMO's sesquicentennial. Quantella Noto, associate professor and director of the Hospitality Management program, said Hawk Sauce is a hot sauce made with Fresno Chili peppers. She said the first batch was created in 2019 as a way for students to see the entire process of making, marketing and selling a product. Wanting the 150th anniversary batch to be sweeter, students used Indian Creek Hives honey from Jackson, purchased at Cape Riverfront Market. Students will be selling Hawk Sauce at SEMO's homecoming kickoff block party Friday, Oct. 13.
Southeast Missouri State University students from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing class mixed up a new batch of Hawk Sauce to celebrate SEMO's sesquicentennial. Quantella Noto, associate professor and director of the Hospitality Management program, said Hawk Sauce is a hot sauce made with Fresno Chili peppers. She said the first batch was created in 2019 as a way for students to see the entire process of making, marketing and selling a product. Wanting the 150th anniversary batch to be sweeter, students used Indian Creek Hives honey from Jackson, purchased at Cape Riverfront Market. Students will be selling Hawk Sauce at SEMO's homecoming kickoff block party Friday, Oct. 13.Danny Walter
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
NewsOct. 30
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy