NewsMay 13, 2023

SEMO honors Vivek Malek

Danny Walter
Tina Klocke (left), Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors president, presents a Resolution of Honor to Vivek Malek, Missouri state treasurer. Malek earned a master's degree in business administration from SEMO and served on the university's Board of Governors from January 2020 through January of 2023.<br>Klocke read from the resolution Friday, May 12,, stating that Malek represented the university well in various civic activities and has been faithful in his stewardship of the public trust and has demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the service of the university and its constituents.
Tina Klocke (left), Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors president, presents a Resolution of Honor to Vivek Malek, Missouri state treasurer. Malek earned a master's degree in business administration from SEMO and served on the university's Board of Governors from January 2020 through January of 2023.<br>Klocke read from the resolution Friday, May 12,, stating that Malek represented the university well in various civic activities and has been faithful in his stewardship of the public trust and has demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the service of the university and its constituents.
Local News

