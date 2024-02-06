Saluting a fallen firefighter in Jackson

Firefighters from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments gathered Thursday, May 4, at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial, 525 S. Hope St., in Jackson, to dedicate a walkway brick in memory of late Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Ivan LaGrand, who died with COVID-19 while on duty Dec. 1, 2021...

Firefighters from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments gathered Thursday, May 4, at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial, 525 S. Hope St., in Jackson, to dedicate a walkway brick in memory of late Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Ivan LaGrand, who died with COVID-19 while on duty Dec. 1, 2021. Cape Girardeau fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. reminded attendees at the 25-minute ceremony of the dash typically found in-between dates of birth and death on tombstones. "Ivan had a lot of impact in his in-between," said Morris, chief since March 2021. "We were (Ivan's) family," Morris added. The 9/11 Memorial was established Sept. 11, 2020, the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, northern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Jeff Long