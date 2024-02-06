Salute to Veterans: Brothers in arms

Jerry Lee Young, left, and his twin brother, Larry Dee Young, of Dexter, Missouri, are shown in this undated photo. The brothers trained together in Michigan before deploying to Okinawa, Japan, in air defense posts. They were fortunate to serve together throughout their three years in the military. The Army honorably discharged the brothers in 1961. Regrettably, for the pair, they were unable to serve in the Airborne Corps -- an eventuality determined by an agreement their mother made with their recruiter and without their knowledge. Submitted by Carla Young