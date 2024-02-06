Sales tax, college expansion measures on Perry County ballot

On Tuesday, April 2, Perry County voters will make their voices heard on two ballot measures, four board elections and several local government positions.

Voters will decide whether to increase countywide sales taxes by one-half of 1% to provide funding for a central dispatch of police and fire protection. This will include emergency telephone services and other emergency-related services to allow the dispatch to maintain services in the county. The issue was added to the ballot in response to Perry County commissioners approving a contract to move its emergency services to St. Francois County.

In addition, Perry County residents will decide whether the Community College District of Mineral Area should take out a loan for $22 million to fund improvements and furnish district facilities, as well as purchase land, refinance lease agreements and purchase and install solar panels to enhance energy efficiency. According to the question posed on Perry County’s sample ballot, approval of the proposition would not increase property taxes.

Two candidates are running for one open position on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, as voters will choose between Chris Francis and Gwen Moore Schweiss.