Absentee ballots in Cape Girardeau County took longer than usual to count on election night, though County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said this was in part because of the sheer volume of them.

The county received 15,691 early or absentee ballots out of 40,762 total ballots cast. Tuesday, Nov. 5, was the first presidential election since the State of Missouri allowed no-excuse absentee voting.

Complications arose at one of the county’s two absentee voting locations. Summers’ office uses the Unisyn OpenElect 2.2 Freedom Vote Scanner system for counting absentee ballots that ordinarily have the memory to count 5,000 ballots.

However, once a machine hits 4,500 ballots this election, it will stop accepting more ballots to upload. Every time she and her staff tried to input additional ballots, they received an error message.

“(Tuesday) night, when we went to upload the results, the one machine did fine because it wasn’t maxed out, but the other machine’s memory was maxed out so it wouldn’t take nothing else, not even the upload,” Summers said. “… Normally, we would have one machine going and it would cover all of our in-person absentees because we never have that many in-person.”

These were 17-inch-long, double-sided ballots; far larger than usual, Summers added. Most of the length came from the extensively worded constitutional amendments voters could decide on. She said it was a combination of the ballots’ numbers and size that most likely filled the machine’s memory earlier than anticipated.