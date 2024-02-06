Former Missouri Lt. Gov. and Cape Girardeau native Peter Kinder appears poised to become the new leader of the state’s Republican Party after officially receiving an endorsement earlier this week from Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe.

Kinder spoke to Kehoe about the position during a phone call after Kehoe won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the August primary. Kinder told Kehoe he would have to consider it before agreeing to accept the endorsement.

“He said, ‘Well, there's plenty of time. I'll call you after the November election’, which he had to get through anyway,” Kinder said. “He called after Nov. 5, and I said I would like to meet face to face. He said he would like that also, so we met in St Louis and agreed on a plan to go forward.”

If elected by his peers Saturday, Feb. 1, Kinder will replace current chairman Nick Myers, who has held the position since 2021 and is stepping down. Kinder said his main goals as GOP chairman would be increasing party fundraising and “ramping up” data processes and technology.

“We will also focus on something that was a theme of mine when I was in office, and that is going to precincts and ZIP codes where Republicans ordinarily don't show up and asking for the votes,” Kinder said. “I mean the inner city and minority neighborhoods and communities, and having dialogue with them about the needs in their communities. That will include asking them, ‘How has voting 70-plus years for one party turned out for you?’”

Kinder said his message to the party “will be one of unity.” He acknowledged that there are different factions within the party that want different things but said he has support from each.

“When I was Senate leader, the first Republican in 53 years between 2001 and 2005 when we took over the majority that has endured since then, we grew that majority in each of the elections under my leadership,” Kinder said. “My message will be that we're all on the same team, and we need to pull in the same direction. Of course, we're going to have issue differences, but we need to tone down some of the bitter accusations, and shut down tactics and the purity tests that some people want to impose. …